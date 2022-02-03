Head to Head Review: Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) & TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) and TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Precision Optics and TransMedics Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A TransMedics Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

TransMedics Group has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 128.01%. Given TransMedics Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TransMedics Group is more favorable than Precision Optics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Precision Optics and TransMedics Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $10.68 million 3.46 -$100,000.00 ($0.05) -44.09 TransMedics Group $25.64 million 16.62 -$28.75 million ($1.38) -11.12

Precision Optics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TransMedics Group. Precision Optics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TransMedics Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Precision Optics has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransMedics Group has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Optics and TransMedics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics -6.65% -19.84% -10.82% TransMedics Group -134.15% -41.03% -26.59%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Precision Optics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of TransMedics Group shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of Precision Optics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of TransMedics Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TransMedics Group beats Precision Optics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Precision Optics Company Profile

Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc. operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation. The company was founded by Waleed H. Hassanein in August 1998 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

