Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Price Target Increased to C$9.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.75 to C$9.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDDRF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.67. The company had a trading volume of 23,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,445. Headwater Exploration has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $5.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

