Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Headwater Exploration to C$7.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.35.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

HWX opened at C$7.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of C$2.94 and a one year high of C$7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.49.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$50.12 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.