Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Up 5% After Earnings Beat

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)’s stock price shot up 5% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $30.20 and last traded at $30.14. 4,861 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,319,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.70.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average is $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

