Helmet.insure 24 Hour Volume Hits $258,411.00 (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for $0.0538 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $2.29 million and $258,411.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Helmet.insure alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00050257 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.99 or 0.07083249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00055720 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,600.04 or 0.99825935 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00054789 BTC.

About Helmet.insure

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,448,990 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helmet.insure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helmet.insure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helmet.insure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helmet.insure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.