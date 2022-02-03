Herald Investment Management Ltd Increases Holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. Avid Technology makes up 1.2% of Herald Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned 0.56% of Avid Technology worth $7,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 7,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVID traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.84. The stock had a trading volume of 686 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,773. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.98 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $85,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $157,160.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,169 shares of company stock valued at $570,723 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVID has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Avid Technology Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

