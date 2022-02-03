Herald Investment Management Ltd Sells 30,000 Shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Herald Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Pixelworks were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Pixelworks by 14,470.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 728,723 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Pixelworks during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pixelworks by 11.5% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 286,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 29,498 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Pixelworks during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Pixelworks during the third quarter worth about $7,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel Heneghan sold 15,000 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PXLW traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,878. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46. Pixelworks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $178.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 34.54% and a negative net margin of 47.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PXLW shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Colliers Securities raised Pixelworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pixelworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category consists of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.