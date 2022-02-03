Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Commerce Corp. is the holding company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, Heritage Bank East Bay, Heritage Bank South Valley and Bank of Los Altos. The company offers a range of loans, primarily commercial, including real estate, construction, Small Business Administration), inventory and accounts receivable, and equipment loans. The company also accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market deposit accounts; and provides travelers’ checks, safe deposit, and other customary non-deposit banking services. “

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HTBK. Stephens assumed coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Heritage Commerce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $735.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

In other news, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $332,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 5,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.14 per share, for a total transaction of $60,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 92,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.