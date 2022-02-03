Hi Line Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Viasat accounts for approximately 3.5% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Viasat worth $9,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Viasat by 2.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Viasat by 9.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Viasat by 6.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 2.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWH Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the second quarter valued at about $5,793,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Viasat alerts:

NASDAQ VSAT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,576. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $68.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 86.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Viasat had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Viasat’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Johnson bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.05 per share, with a total value of $66,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

VSAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viasat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

About Viasat

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.