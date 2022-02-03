HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 76,057 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,966,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,057 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $103,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 123,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,720,000 after buying an additional 23,570 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $580,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 43,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,981 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.92. 21,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,944,966. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.07. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $52.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.958 dividend. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

