HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,959,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,863 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $151,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $841,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.86. 39,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,448. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.73. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.