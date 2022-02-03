HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 877,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,628 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.5% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $194,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $227.37. The company had a trading volume of 53,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,831,839. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $194.11 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.52.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

