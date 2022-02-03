HighTower Advisors LLC Has $118.32 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,803,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,339 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $118,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,533 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,865,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,546,000 after acquiring an additional 35,287 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,622,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,095,000 after buying an additional 54,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,828,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,734,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,226,000 after buying an additional 31,106 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of VGK traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.48. The company had a trading volume of 243,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,143,622. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $60.86 and a twelve month high of $70.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.98.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.