Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HI traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.88. 16,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,384. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $40.30 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.218 dividend. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.28%.

In other Hillenbrand news, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 90,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $4,685,580.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $394,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 261,690 shares of company stock worth $13,326,224 over the last quarter. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HI shares. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

