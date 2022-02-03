Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Short Interest Up 48.1% in January

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a growth of 48.1% from the December 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HGV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NYSE:HGV opened at $47.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.25. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.04 and a beta of 2.10.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 346.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $909,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter worth $1,441,172,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth $82,780,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 58.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,445,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,813,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,003,000 after acquiring an additional 578,470 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth $23,077,000.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

