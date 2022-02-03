Holistic Financial Partners Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Holistic Financial Partners grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,871 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,781 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.3% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.4% in the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 50,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 40.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 715,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $88,865,000 after purchasing an additional 207,390 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.60. 100,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,363,165. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.52.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

