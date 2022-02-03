Holistic Financial Partners Buys 272 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.50. 200,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,515,559. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $139.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.37. The company has a market capitalization of $248.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.27.

In other news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,520 shares of company stock valued at $53,760,372 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

