Holistic Financial Partners Buys 3,220 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. Timken comprises 0.8% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Timken were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Timken by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TKR stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.15. 7,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,284. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.70. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $62.96 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

