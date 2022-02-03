Holistic Financial Partners Has $5.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Holistic Financial Partners raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 515.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,366 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises 3.5% of Holistic Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Holistic Financial Partners owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $59.82. 149,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,922. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.53 and its 200-day moving average is $63.65.

