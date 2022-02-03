Holistic Financial Partners Increases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Holistic Financial Partners boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,346 shares of company stock worth $18,595,725 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.19.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $61.40. 372,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,408,059. The company has a market cap of $265.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $61.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

