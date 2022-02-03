Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.3% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 63.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,639,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,169,000 after buying an additional 6,058,343 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,888,000 after buying an additional 4,421,724 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,908,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,951,000 after buying an additional 2,873,575 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $165,254,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 137.9% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,461,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,016,000 after buying an additional 1,427,022 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

RTX stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,157,716. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $138.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $69.37 and a 52 week high of $92.69.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

