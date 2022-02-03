Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Has $3.19 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics makes up about 2.0% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $198.54. The company had a trading volume of 9,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.50.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $4,717,747.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.09, for a total transaction of $109,201.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,908 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,617. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.25.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.