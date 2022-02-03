Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Sells 57 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.87.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,804 shares of company stock worth $6,973,725 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded down $10.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $349.41. 24,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,113,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $372.71 and its 200 day moving average is $350.45. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $244.44 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

