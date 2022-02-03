Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.90-5.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.40-4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.09 billion.Hologic also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.50-1.60 EPS.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.36.

Get Hologic alerts:

NASDAQ HOLX traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,004,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,231. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.14. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.