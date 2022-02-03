Holowesko Partners Ltd. Invests $3.04 Million in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,000. BHP Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 43.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 718 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 75.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBL remained flat at $$64.18 during trading on Thursday. 14,421,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,385,950. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.14. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.50 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.32.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

