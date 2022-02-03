Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Shares Gap Down to $29.55

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.55, but opened at $28.89. Honda Motor shares last traded at $29.02, with a volume of 15,087 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.03.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $30.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.19 billion. Equities analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.02%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 445.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 1,352.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

