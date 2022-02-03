Hoo Token (HOO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.13 Million

Hoo Token (CURRENCY:HOO) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, Hoo Token has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hoo Token coin can currently be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00002966 BTC on major exchanges. Hoo Token has a market cap of $89.72 million and $10.13 million worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hoo Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00049893 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.74 or 0.07094495 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00055787 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,630.63 or 0.99808491 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00054837 BTC.

About Hoo Token

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937 . Hoo Token’s official website is hoo.com . Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hoo Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoo Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoo Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hoo Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hoo Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hoo Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.