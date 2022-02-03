Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Horace Mann Educators updated its FY22 guidance to $3.45-$3.65 EPS.

Shares of HMN opened at $39.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $44.61.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $101,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.