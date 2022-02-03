Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Receives $46.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

In related news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,389,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,866,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,219 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,111,000 after purchasing an additional 991,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL opened at $47.58 on Monday. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $50.74. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 62.65%.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

