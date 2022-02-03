Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Acquired by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $103.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.10. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.65. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.38 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

