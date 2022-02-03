Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28-1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.31-1.43 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HWM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.83. 12,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,338,814. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 1.80. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.61.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HWM. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.67.

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

