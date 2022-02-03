Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys Shares of 1,250,000 Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,250,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 4.21% of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the second quarter valued at about $480,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the second quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the second quarter valued at about $721,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lead Edge Growth Opportunities alerts:

Shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $9.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.