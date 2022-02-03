Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,438 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.09% of J. M. Smucker worth $11,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 104.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SJM stock opened at $139.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $111.59 and a twelve month high of $145.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.