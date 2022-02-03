Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 1,279,787 Shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) by 248.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,794,928 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,279,787 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in DiDi Global were worth $13,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter worth $2,828,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter worth $1,725,000. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DiDi Global stock opened at 3.66 on Thursday. DiDi Global Inc. has a one year low of 3.55 and a one year high of 18.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 5.55 and its 200 day moving average is 7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31.

About DiDi Global

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

