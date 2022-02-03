Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 35,242 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,242 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.41% of Assured Guaranty worth $13,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE:AGO opened at $54.52 on Thursday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.95. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.93.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.39). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $1,084,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

