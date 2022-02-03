Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 3,663,522 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 62.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,186,674 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,663,522 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.17% of Kinross Gold worth $11,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KGC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KGC opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

KGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.96.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

