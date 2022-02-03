Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 5,500 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,929 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,867,000 after acquiring an additional 924,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,209,000 after acquiring an additional 318,872 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,479,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,855,000 after acquiring an additional 146,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,558,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,145,000 after purchasing an additional 423,184 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $106.46 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $98.70 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.30.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

