HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Short Interest Down 14.8% in January

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,141,500 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 38,888,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,379,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of HMBL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.22. 13,746,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,198,560. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62. HUMBL has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $7.72.

HUMBL Company Profile

HUMBL, Inc develops mobile apps for digital payments. It delivers borderless transactions, by integrating multiple currencies, payment methods, banks, blockchain and financial services providers into one-click for the customer. The firm’s marketplace connects customers and merchants online, in improved global commerce, deal discovery and blockchain tokenization programs.

