Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America comprises approximately 0.8% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LH traded up $5.49 on Thursday, hitting $278.67. The stock had a trading volume of 14,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,734. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.75. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $223.36 and a 52-week high of $317.17.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.40.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

