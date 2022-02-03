Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGLT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $90,000.

Shares of VGLT traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.21. 89,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,402,742. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.10. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.32 and a 52 week high of $93.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

