Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Moderna by 29.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Moderna by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,412,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Moderna in the second quarter worth $2,848,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Moderna in the second quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $3,013,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,000 shares of company stock valued at $89,860,230 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.25. 41,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,660,809. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.34 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.87.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

