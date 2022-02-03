Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Sells 50,825 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,825 shares during the quarter. Cerner comprises about 1.4% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $6,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 32.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,844,000 after purchasing an additional 260,136 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cerner by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,873,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,447,000 after purchasing an additional 41,813 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 73.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 19,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.77. The stock had a trading volume of 37,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,489,586. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $67.96 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.64.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

