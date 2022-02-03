I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its stake in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in I-Mab were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMAB. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the second quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of I-Mab by 303.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of I-Mab by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in I-Mab by 6,607.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IMAB shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

Shares of I-Mab stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.67. 8,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,332. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.89. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

