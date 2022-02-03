IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Trading 3.7% Higher

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) shares traded up 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.51. 76,396 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,517,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,333,683 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,414,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,485,938 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,733,000 after purchasing an additional 252,006 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,136,536 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,868,000 after purchasing an additional 39,399 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,514,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 130,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,062,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 40,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

