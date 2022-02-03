IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. IDEX updated its Q1 guidance to $1.73-1.76 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.33-7.63 EPS.

IEX opened at $206.50 on Thursday. IDEX has a 1-year low of $188.04 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.23%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Loop Capital started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.73.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

