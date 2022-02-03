IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Receives C$58.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$56.88.

IGM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

TSE IGM traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$45.00. 275,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,574. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.44. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$34.18 and a 1-year high of C$51.68. The firm has a market cap of C$10.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$890.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$882.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 4.4400005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.25%.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

