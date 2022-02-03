Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,801,023,000 after buying an additional 705,288 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Illumina by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 580,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $235,485,000 after buying an additional 231,740 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,765,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 722,212 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $341,758,000 after buying an additional 182,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,145,765 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $464,734,000 after buying an additional 173,748 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $356.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $373.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.85. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.07 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 361 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $139,472.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,610 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.29.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

