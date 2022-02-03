Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Gap Down to $9.89

Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.89, but opened at $9.24. Immatics shares last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 82 shares changing hands.
IMTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Immatics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.57.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTX. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Immatics by 69.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immatics during the third quarter worth $130,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Immatics during the third quarter worth $130,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Immatics during the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Immatics by 161.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period. 35.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Immatics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMTX)
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
