Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Gap Down to $9.89

Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.89, but opened at $9.24. Immatics shares last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 82 shares changing hands.

IMTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Immatics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.57.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Immatics had a negative net margin of 221.24% and a negative return on equity of 94.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that Immatics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTX. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Immatics by 69.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immatics during the third quarter worth $130,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Immatics during the third quarter worth $130,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Immatics during the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Immatics by 161.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period. 35.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immatics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

