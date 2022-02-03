Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Shares of TSE IMO traded up C$0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$54.80. The stock had a trading volume of 306,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,451. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.03. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$24.84 and a 1-year high of C$56.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.73.

Several brokerages recently commented on IMO. Scotiabank upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$53.00 target price (up from C$49.00) on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, December 9th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised their target price on Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$49.88.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

