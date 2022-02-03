Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Set at C$50.00 by CIBC

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been given a C$50.00 target price by investment analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$53.00 price target (up from C$49.00) on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$49.88.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$54.44 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$24.45 and a 52 week high of C$56.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$46.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.87 billion and a PE ratio of 75.93.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

